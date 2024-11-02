WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oklahoma | kevin stitt | election night | noncitizen voting

Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Okla. Will Have Vote Finals Election Night

Saturday, 02 November 2024 12:17 PM EDT

Oklahoma will have its final election tallies done shortly after the polls close Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt promised on Newsmax Saturday. 

"When our polls close on Tuesday at 7 p.m., everything will be done," the Republican governor said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "We have paper backups. All the votes will be tallied. We'll have our results in as every precinct reports by 8:30 p.m. ... We'll have safe and fair elections in Oklahoma."

Stitt also discussed the state's move to purge ineligible voters from its rolls, which eliminated some 453,000 people. 

"It's pretty simple to us in Oklahoma that only people who live in Oklahoma, U.S. citizens, should be able to vote," Stitt said.

The state purged convicted felons, people who have moved away, deceased people, and more from its rolls, and Stitt said he was "shocked" at the number of people who were removed. 

The push for fair voting also reaches to the tallies on election night, said Stitt.

And at the end of the day, he predicted, former President Donald Trump will be the "clear choice" to take the state. 

"Everybody knows that, and we're so excited for these results, and we're so excited for the American people," said Stitt. 

Oklahomans are also voting on a ballot initiative that will allow only U.S. citizens to vote in state elections.

"We want people that love our country that are here to be able to vote. And so we didn't want any kind of funny business going on where there's a future, maybe, administration in our state that tries to allow noncitizens to vote," Stitt said.

"So we thought that was important to get into our Constitution. We think that will pass overwhelmingly."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 02 November 2024 12:17 PM
