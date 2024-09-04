Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Already Against the Law to Enter US Illegally

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's been surprised at the controversy surrounding his crackdown on illegal immigration since "it was already against the law to come into our country illegally without proper work permits, etc."

On Tuesday, the Republican governor posted on X, "Oklahoma was first in line to put Biden-Harris on notice by sending troops to the southern border. I signed HB 4156 to allow local police to enforce immigration law. We are not a sanctuary state — and we never will be."

"That's what's so surprising to us Republican governors," he said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "I've sent troops to the border in support of [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott.

"And then when you see this Biden-Harris administration cutting razor wire to open up new passageways into our country, we just think it's unbelievable. It's not going to happen in Oklahoma.

"We all need to be very, very concerned about the all the illegal immigration that's coming into our country."

Host Carl Higbie played clips for Stitt of heavily armed migrant gangs taking over apartment buildings in Colorado and Illinois. Stitt said that in light of all the violence happening across the country at the hands of illegal immigrants, he doesn't "understand why the polls are even as close as they are" between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Trump's policies are the correct policies for energy, for border security, for reducing inflation, for getting our economy going. I think most Americans trust the [former] president. And, and so for some reason the media has really been able to erase her record," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com