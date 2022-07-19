Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: DOJ Gave Special Treatment to Stephen Colbert Staffers at Capitol

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, didn't need extra time to field a question on Newsmax Tuesday, regarding his opinion of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

"Garbage," said Jordan about the committee's conduct, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

Jordan also lamented how the House Republicans didn't get to choose their preferred representatives for the nine-person committee, or cross-examine those who testified before the House.

"We have no access to the material," says Jordan, while claiming the Jan. 6 committee has been deceptive about clips or testimony involving former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, former Trump legal counsel Pat Cipollone (in relation to Cassidy Hutchinson's sworn testimony), Rep. Barry Lowdermilk, R-Ga., and Jordan himself, among others.

From the Ohioan's perspective, though, one good thing has arisen from the hearings.

Jordan says a handful of FBI whistleblowers recently came forward to Republicans, voicing their concerns with the House testimony, along with the mistreatment of Jan. 6 rallygoers in prison — some of whom are being held without due process.

And if the Republicans should overtake the House during the November midterm elections, Jordan says the whistleblowers will be heard, shortly thereafter.

As for Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' staffers being cleared of any federal prosecution, even though they might have been trespassing on Capitol grounds (after hours), Jordan says the U.S. Department of Justice missed on a high-profile chance to apply equal justice.

"The big difference is [with the Jan. 6 protesters], the folks from the 'Colbert Show' were told to leave and that they had to have someone escort them on Capitol grounds — and they came back. So, they got a warning," says Jordan. "That seems to be a key distinction. ... But, are we surprised there's a double standard here?"

Jordan draws an easy parallel between the DOJ not prosecuting Colbert's left-leaning staffers, and the agency displaying an early indifference toward the protesters camped outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

"We have the Attorney General of the United States [Merrick Garland] failing to enforce a statute that's directly on point, protesters outside of the Supreme Court justices' homes," Jordan said.

Jordan also alluded to pro-abortion protesters threatening to desecrate churches and crisis pregnancy centers, in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24 (by a 5-4 decision), but facing minimal legal consequences for doing so.

Protesting outside justices' homes and sending verbal threats on social media might "be a game to the Left, but it's also a pattern," says Jordan.

Jordan says the incendiary words or actions of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., (promising that Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch would "pay" for ruling on abortion), Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., (introduced a measure to pack the Supreme Court), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (holding up legislation to protect Supreme Court families for four weeks) also have real-world consequences.

"And during that 4-week timeline, guess what happened? There was an assassination attempt on a sitting justice of the United States Supreme Court [Kavanaugh]," says Jordan.

