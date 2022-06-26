Rep. Jordan Says Gun Reform Law Unconstitutional, Will 'Weaponize' Government

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Sunday criticized a new bipartisan gun reform law, branding it as unconstitutional.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Jordan called out the legislation as an attempt to “weaponize the government.”

The $13 billion measure toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people deemed dangerous.

It also funds local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.

“I hope states don't do this even though the federal government's trying to bribe them. I hope they don't go down this road because it's unconstitutional,” Jordan asserted.

“The Left will weaponize the government,” he warned.

“We saw it with the IRS targeting conservatives, with the FBI spying on [former] President [Donald] Trump's campaign. We're seeing it today with the Department of Justice going after moms and dads who have the courage to show up at a school board meeting and speak up for their kids.”

“And now the Congress passed a law which says to states, we're going to bribe states to put in place red flag laws which in simple terms say if someone doesn't like you, they can go file a petition with the court or with law enforcement, and there's a hearing that you're not allowed to be at, your lawyer can't be present, you can't confront your accusers, you're never charged with a crime, but they can take your property, your Second Amendment rights.”

“You have to go petition to get that back,” Jordan said. “That's not how the country works, that's not how our constitution works.”