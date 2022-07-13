Jim Jordan to Newsmax: GOP-Led Congress Would Investigate COVID Origins, DOJ

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that if Republicans take Congress in November, they will investigate a series of scandals that have occurred under the Biden administration.

"The American people deserve to know where the virus started. The American people need to know the Justice Department is so political it's treating moms and dads as domestic terrorists who show up at school board meetings," Jordan said while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Thousands of Americans' tax returns remain public," he continued. "That's not supposed to happen in this country. So the Ways and Means Committee need to investigate that. Certain key investigations have to happen, but we also have to pass legislation that's going to help families across this great country."

Jordan added that he believes Republicans have a good chance of taking the Senate this year, highlighting that the party first needs to play defense in the critical swing states of Ohio and Pennsylvania, with both incumbents retiring.

"I think it can happen, but it's a little harder," he admitted. "But let's hope it does and that Republicans are in charge of both the House and the Senate."

The Ohio congressman stated that he does not believe if Republicans take the House, President Joe Biden will use the next two years to negotiate with the chamber.

"I memorized at the inauguration he talked about how he was going to unify the country, and he went an hour later to the Oval Office and signed, I think, 21 executive orders that divided the country," Jordan remembered. "So, he says one thing and he does the opposite."

