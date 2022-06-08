Armed Man Arrested Outside Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's Home

An armed California man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the high court said.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” Supreme Court information officer Patricia McCabe said.

The man, in his 20s, was armed with a gun and a knife, according to a law enforcement official. The man arrived in a taxi early and told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh, the official said.

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man also was carrying burglary tools. He told police he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court’s landmark abortion case, the Post reported. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, according to the newspaper.

There has been an uptick in threats against the court since the draft opinion was leaked.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.