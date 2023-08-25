Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Despite X Post, Trump Committed to Truth Social

Despite his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, former President Donald Trump is committed to his social media platform Truth Social, Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said Friday on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"President Trump is committed to Truth Social clearly, and he put that out on Truth Social last night. The difference is that he's in a campaign, and if you remember, a few months ago, the fake news went crazy when President Trump posted on Instagram and Facebook. Now look, he has every right, and he has to use these platforms," Nunes said.

Nunes told host Chris Salcedo: "You may see an occasional post on the other platforms, but look, the campaign can't be zeroed out from those platforms, and I think that Truth Social is his home. This campaign needs to use these platforms."

On Thursday Trump posted on X for the first time since he was banned after the Jan. 6 uprising. The post showed Trump's mug shot when he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day. He also posted the photo on Truth Social.

"The challenge is and what we do here every day at Truth Social is we try to keep the internet open so that we can get messages out there that are speaking the facts, where people can get the facts, and we have to look no further," he added.

"If you want to see what he's saying, come to Truth Social. That's why we built it. I mean, we built this not for myself, not for President Trump; we built it for everybody to have a voice. And so, the last thing we're going to do is turn, you know, turn anything over to these other platforms that, by the way, are still censoring, to this day, conservatives," Nunes concluded.

