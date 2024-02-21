Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Weaponized All Depts

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.,said Wednesday on Newsmax that the Biden administration has weaponized every department, claiming it is "against the American people."

Norman expressed the need for a change in leadership, attributing potential domestic terrorist attacks and economic challenges to the current administration's policies.

"That's why we got to have a change in the administration, which they're the ones that have blood on their hands with the terrorist attacks that are coming. They're the ones that are train wrecks in this economy," he added.

Norman's remarks were made during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," where he stated, "Well, this administration has weaponized every department. They're against the American people. The American people see it."

"This administration has no intention to do anything differently. It's purposeful," he said.

By way of example, concerns regarding the Biden administration's immigration management were raised in a January report from the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The report accused the Biden administration of instigating the most severe border crisis in American history by ignoring immigration policies centered on deterrence.

The report featured statements from Thomas D. Homan, retired acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who said, "President [Joe] Biden is the first president to ever unsecure a border on purpose."

Joseph B. Edlow, former acting director and chief counsel of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, echoed Homan's sentiments, accusing the Biden administration of waging war against the U.S. immigration system. Edlow argued that the administration's policies directly contributed to the escalating crisis at the southwest border.

Homan provided statistics to illustrate the severity of the situation, citing a significant increase in enforcement actions under the Biden administration. He noted that in fiscal year 2020, there were approximately 646,000 enforcement actions, while in subsequent years under Biden, the numbers surged to 1.9 million, 2.7 million, and finally 3.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Homan underscored the strain on Border Patrol resources caused by the influx of encounters, revealing that up to 100% of agents had been pulled from patrol duties to process large groups of migrants. This diversion, he argued, left vast stretches of the border unguarded and vulnerable.

"They have pulled up to 100% of agents off patrol to come in and process these large groups, which leaves hundreds of miles of border with no security and not a single agent on watch," he said.

