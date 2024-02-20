Sen. Graham Lands on Russia's Terror Watch List

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been added to Russia's terror watch list, the Russian state-sponsored Tass News Agency reported Tuesday.

Graham, known for his neocon stance on Russia, was added to a list of "extremists and terrorists" days after he suggested the United States designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism following the death of Alexei Navalny, a Russian dissident.

"Let's make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under US law. Let's make them pay a price for killing Navalny," Graham said Sunday.

In 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the term "war on terror," was used under the auspices of the Authorization for Use of Military Force or (AUMF).

On the fourth of July holiday weekend, Graham suggested that Russia would blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility, which Russia gained control over in its war with Ukraine. The senator from South Carolina told NewsNation at the time that such an event would spark a hot war with NATO.

"You cannot irradiate half of Europe and expect NATO to sit on the sidelines," the senator said.