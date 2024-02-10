Trump Vows to Clear Out Biden's 'Communists Who Have Weaponized Govt'

The two-tiered system of justice under President Joe Biden will be facing a long overdue existential threat this November, former President Donald Trump vowed Friday night in his eighth headlining address to the National Rifle Association.

"We will completely overhaul the corrupt Department of Justice to clear out all the communists who have weaponized government activities and gone against conservatives and gun owners," Trump told the NRA Great American Outdoor Show Presidential Forum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election.

"And we will replace them with relentless crime fighters on a mission to put dangerous behind bars."

Gone will be the days of soft enforcement of American laws, including the failure to enforce southern border and immigration law or the soft-on-crime policies in Democrat-run cities – all while the DOJ is weaponized against conservatives and even the religious – Trump vowed.

"If you're a violent criminal today, if you kill people, if you slaughter people, if you mug people, nothing happens," Trump said.

"But if you're a religious person of a certain faith, you get persecuted. And I don't know what's going on with Catholics, but Catholics are being treated very badly."

Trump has ran on a law-and-order platform since he first run for president in 2015, but the 2020 presidential election featured nationwide lawlessness and Black Lives Matter and antifa rioting, weaponized by leftist agitators seeking to "defund the police" and defeat Trump to install a soft-on-crime Biden administration, Trump warned.

"The day I'm inaugurated is the day that law and order, sanity, and justice will return back to the United States of America," Trump vowed.

"On day one, we will seal the border and stop the invasion of America – we're being invaded just like it's a military invasion."

Trump credited weaponization of justice against conservatives – not to mention himself with multiple politicized indictments as Biden's chief political rival – for creating massive voter enthusiasm for his campaign.

"I've never seen, ever, such spirit," Trump told a raucous NRA crowd. "We had 2016, 2020, the level of spirit was incredible. This blows it away, because basically you've seen how incompetent these people that are destroying this country."

Trump has vowed for months in his campaign to indemnify police, giving the law enforcement officers their authority back to enforce the laws Biden's DOJ refuses to and restore public safety that has ravaged Democrat-run cities.

"Even as they turn America into a crime-ridden, gang-infested, terror-filled dumping ground, Joe Biden and his thugs will do everything in their power to confiscate your guns and annihilate your God-given right to self-defense," Trump said.

"During my four years, nothing happened, and there was a great pressure on me, having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn't yield.

"And once you yield a little bit, that’s just the beginning. That's the avalanche begins."

In an exclusive Mar-a-Lago sit-down with Newsmax on Monday, Trump repeated a mantra shared often: "Trump was right about everything."

But he added a caveat Friday night.

"The only thing I didn't know: I didn't know how bad it would be," he said.

"But four more years of Joe Biden means four more years of anti-gun communists running the ATF."