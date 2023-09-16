Nikki Haley to Newsmax: US 'Can't Survive' VP Harris as President

The United States "can't survive" a President Kamala Harris, so all efforts must be taken to elect a GOP nominee who can defeat President Joe Biden — and former President Donald Trump isn't the right candidate for the job, Nikki Haley, one of the candidates for the nomination, told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think President Trump was the right president at the right time but I don't think he's the right president going forward," Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

Instead, the focus must be on having a candidate who can win a general election against Biden in order to avoid the dangers of Harris taking office if he cannot remain in the White House, she said.

"Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president," Haley told Newsmax. "That's nothing to be proud of. We should want to win the majority of Americans ... we've got to leave the negativity in the past behind us, and we have to focus on who can win in a general election."

People in New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina are talking about how they don't want Harris in the White House, "and they want to know that there's someone who can go in there and win the general, and I'm going to do that," Haley said.

That doesn't mean Biden won't run in 2024, she said, but added that the Democrats are running "so they can put Kamala in."

"No one in their right mind thinks Joe Biden is going to serve out this next term," said Haley. "I think he's going to run this race because they think he can win, and I think Kamala Harris is going in, and that should send a chill up everyone's spine."

