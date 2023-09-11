Nikki Haley: Poll Shows Americans Want New Leader

Nikki Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, argued this weekend that a recent CNN poll demonstrates that "Americans know we need a new generational leader."

Speaking with Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Haley highlighted the poll's findings that she has a 6 percentage-point lead in a hypothetical match-up with President Joe Biden — the most of any GOP candidate.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, leads Biden 49% to 43% in the poll.

"I think the reason that it shows that I would beat Biden by 6 points is simple. I think the majority of Americans know we need a new generational leader, that we need to leave the negativity of the past behind us," Haley stated.

Once the United States ambassador to the United Nations in former President Donald Trump's administration, Haley said Americans did not want a rematch between Biden and her previous boss.

"The majority of Americans think that we need to go with younger faces, younger voices, and we have got some work to do," she continued. "They're tired of working for the government. They want government to work for them."

Still, when Haley was asked about Trump's ongoing legal troubles, she was slow to cast any guilt. She instead said that he has not yet been convicted and he has the right to defend himself in court.

Haley is currently in fourth place in the primary, at 5.6%, according to a FiveThirtyEight average of polls. She sits behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

SSRS conducted the CNN poll of 1,503 adults from Aug. 25-31. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 points. Smaller samples among Republicans and Democrats were also taken.