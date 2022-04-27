Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Piers Morgan 'Despicable' in Trump Interview

Piers Morgan conducted himself in a "despicable" manner during his recent interview with former President Donald Trump, according to British broadcaster and former politician Nigel Farage on Newsmax.

"We all know there are bad cases of journalism, but this is despicable," Farage told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "There's no other word for it."

Farage said the way Morgan edited the at-times testy interview was "dishonest," and the interview had concluded after an extended period before Trump walked off. It then edited to show the former president storming out on Morgan.

A promotion for the interview with Morgan gives it an adversarial tone, calling it Trump versus Morgan, and shows Trump saying the interview is over, "turn off the camera," before walking out.

"The way that's cut and clipped, the reason [Trump] was saying 'let's finish the interview,' is the president's obviously agreed to 20 minutes," Farage said. :Morgan was going for an hour and 20 minutes, right? That's the first point to make.

"[The] second point to make is when Trump says 'turn the cameras off' after they've said their goodbyes and [Morgan] completely, willfully, dishonestly, twisted that as if to say, Trump got up and walked out."

The April 20 interview was the debut of Morgan's new show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," and, according to Newsweek on Tuesday, Trump did not walk out early, but had stayed much longer than was originally arranged.

Trump's camp recorded the entire interview on audio that proved his side of the story.

"You've done 'last question' four times now," Trump's communications director Taylor Budowich is heard telling Morgan and his crew. "I feel like you're lying at this point."

Trump put out a statement, calling Morgan out for "deceptively" editing the interview:

"Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him 'a fool' if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote and the Dinesh D'Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon).

"For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully, they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn't it?"

Farage, a former leader of the Independence Party for two separate periods from 2006-09, and 2010-16 in the United Kingdom, and also the leader of the Brexit Party and movement from 2019-2021, is launching his own nightly television show on GBN News in the U.K.

He said his program is "to tell stories that the rest of U.K. mainstream media do not even give airtime to."

