Trump Knocks New York AG James While Mocking Piers Morgan TV Interview

Former President Donald Trump had more to say about the fallout of his so-called "explosive" interview with British television host Piers Morgan Wednesday, this time pulling New York Attorney General Letitia James into the fray.

While firing off another shot at Morgan for an "in-shambles" interview that apparently included a deceptively edited video, for promotional purposes, Trump took aim at a recent nemesis, James.

"If I did what Piers Morgan did in his fake interview with me, rigging and redoing my words, and then making it sound like I walked out of an interview, the failed gubernatorial candidate and Radical Left Racist, Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, would start an immediate investigation and demand the re-institution of the death penalty, or whatever may be worse than that," wrote Trump, in a Save America press release.

"Piers got caught red-handed, and the interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles. I especially enjoyed talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Fraud, and his big mistake on the way he walked off his show when the 'weatherman' made him look like a fool. I never walked out of my interviews with him, he's easy, but he tried to make it look like I did."

The "failed gubernatorial candidate" line refers to James dropping out of the New York governor's race last December.

And Trump's "weatherman" reference likely stems from an incident on TV's "Good Morning Britain," when the anchor Morgan prompted the program's weatherman, Alex Beresford, to walk off the set ... after a tense exchange of words.

Trump added in the release: "Unlike others, I don't believe Piers is a complete slimeball, but he lost a lot of credibility. Interestingly, many of the Fake News Media outlets are covering his mistake. They view it as potentially fraudulent, and so do I. Piers is off to a bad start, but thanks to me, he may get a final burst of big ratings before it all comes crashing down!"

On Tuesday, Trump attorney Alina Habba urged a New York state judge to drop a contempt-order claim against Trump, arguing the charge had no merit, since none of Trump's personal financial documents have been subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General office.

The previous day, Trump blasted James for conducting a "witch hunt" into his business dealings.

"With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets ... (James) should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes."

Trump added: "This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don't need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won't take this Radical Left 'sickness' anymore. Make New York Great Again!"