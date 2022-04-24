Newsweek: Fox, Murdoch Out to 'Destroy Monster' Trump

A pair of longtime, notorious critics of former President Donald Trump are gleefully celebrating Fox News' continued attacks of Trump.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough hailed Rupert Murdoch's trying to destroy the former president's political future, while George Conway served as a cheerleader in a Thursday appearance.

"The Murdochs played a big role in creating this monster," Conway told Scarborough, as Newsweek reported. "We can only hope that they'll try to destroy the monster now, and it's just hilarious to watch and good television."

Scarborough was celebrating the controversial Fox Nation interview this week with Piers Morgan, which Trump said the promo for was deceptively edited.

Trump barely mentioned the network in his Save America rally Saturday night in Delaware, Ohio, but he did say it has gone away as being a trustworthy for conservatives.

"I hope Fox gets all straightened out," Trump told his rally that aired live on Newsmax. "I hope they get all straightened out."

Trump remarks come after he blasted Morgan's deceptive promo.

"If I did what Piers Morgan did in his fake interview with me, rigging and redoing my words, and then making it sound like I walked out of an interview, the failed gubernatorial candidate and radical left racist, Attorney General of New York State, Letitia James, would start an immediate investigation and demand the reinstitution of the death penalty, or whatever may be worse than that," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement. "Piers got caught red-handed, and the interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles.

"I especially enjoyed talking about the 2020 presidential election fraud and his big mistake on the way he walked off his show when the 'weatherman' made him look like a fool. I never walked out of my interviews with him, he's easy, but he tried to make it look like I did.

"Unlike others, I don't believe Piers is a complete slimeball, but he lost a lot of credibility. Interestingly, many of the fake news media outlets are covering his mistake. They view it as potentially fraudulent, and so do I. Piers is off to a bad start, but thanks to me, he may get a final burst of big ratings before it all comes crashing down!"

Scarborough also hailed the front page of the Murdoch-owned New York Post, suggesting Trump stormed out. Video and audio released by Trump office officials showed Trump thanked Morgan at the end of the interview.

"Even if this didn't go down the way the New York Post, the paper of record of Morning Joe, is saying it went down — even if this didn't go down the way the promo suggests it did, it reveals a much bigger tale, and that is that the Murdochs are blindsiding Donald Trump," Scarborough concluded. "The parade is moving on."

Scarborough added Murdoch is going to throw his media's support behind Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, Newsweek reported.