Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: Debate 'Excuse' to Drop Biden

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that "the real reason" Democrats are beginning to push President Joe Biden to step aside as the party's nominee "is because of the poll numbers," and not his poor debate performance.

Malliotakis said on "National Report" that Democrats have "been propping up President Biden this entire time, for the last 3 1/2 years he has shown that there are some issues with his memory, with his ability to speak, with his ability to walk, and the Democrats said nothing."

The New York Republican said that although Biden's poor performance in the debate against former President Donald Trump contributed to the push for Biden to withdraw, the "real reason" Democrats began to publicly call for him to step aside is his flagging numbers in recent polls.

"It wasn't until this televised debate with the entire nation in the world saw it, because he didn't have a teleprompter, that they decided to just shove him aside. But the real reason is because of the poll numbers," Malliotakis said.

The congresswoman said that "if President Biden was winning in the polls, they would still be propping him up. They are now just acknowledging and using this as an excuse to try to get him out of the race because he is set to lose to President Trump this November."

Malliotakis went on to criticize House Democrats for voting against the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE Act, which would increase identification requirements for voting in federal elections, saying "it's disgraceful."

She claimed that "there's a concerted effort to get noncitizens the right to vote, and it is shameful, and we need to bring value again, being a U.S. citizen means something."

