Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Biden Border Order 'Window Dressing'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's executive order on the U.S. southern border is "window dressing" that won't solve the problem of illegal immigration.

Biden on Tuesday announced his plan to use an executive order to close the border if the number of encounters in between legal ports of entry reaches 2,500 per day, only to reopen if illegal encounters drop below an average of 1,500 per day.

The Associated Press reported that the last time the daily average number of arrests for illegal crossings along the southern border failed to reach 2,500 was in January 2021, just before Biden took office.

Malliotakis said on "National Report" that Biden's executive order to close the border to migrants seeking asylum if illegal crossings surpass 2,500 per day won't help fix the border.

"The reason it won't is because it would just simply limit to 2,500 individuals a day before any type of shutdown occurs," she said. "And if you calculate that, you're talking about nearly a million people annually, if he keeps the numbers of 1,500, which he says will be the trigger to reopen."

Malliotakis called Biden's order "window dressing" and claimed that he "broke the border with 60 executive orders. In order for him to fix it, he needs to undo the 60 executive orders."

She continued: "This is simply window dressing because he's getting so much heat from the American people. He's seeing the polls that this is the top issue on the minds of Americans."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com