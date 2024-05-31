Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Wants Illegals Voting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration has intentionally allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country so Democrats can expand their voter base.

“We've seen record numbers of people that have been coming across since day one [of Joe Biden’s presidency] until now,” Paxton told “Eric Bolling the Balance” and guest host Bob Brooks. “There's a purpose in this. They want these people here to vote. There's no doubt about it.

“I think they're going to be shipping these illegals ... Social Security numbers, which will then be used to get driver's licenses, which is how you get registered to vote. The goal is not some future voting. They want them voting in November.”

In 2022, the Democrat-controlled Washington, D.C., city council passed legislation to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, which they did for the first time Thursday. Last week, 52 House Democrats joined the Republican majority to pass legislation prohibiting noncitizens from voting in D.C., but the bill likely will die in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“It's pretty sad,” Paxton said. “We're talking about defrauding the American people. We're talking about defrauding the entire election system, but that's what they're trying to do.

"Their goal is to get a one-party system that they control. They want, the Democrats, to control both houses of Congress, the presidency. Of course, we would have fake elections where some Republicans win.

“But the reality is they want to get enough votes in some of these swing states, including Texas, that they control the elections, and we don't really have a choice.”

Paxton said he is going to do everything in his power to help Texas thwart such policies and follow the rule of law.

“We're fighting the Biden administration every day,” he said. “The rule of law is fundamental to our democracy. Without the rule of law, if we're not following due process — and that's certainly what they're avoiding doing — if you’re not following due process, if you're not calling attention to the fact that we're not following our laws, we don't have a republic.

“It's really critical that we do not stop talking, no matter how they try to silence us. If we don't fight it now, we will lose our right to basically elect our own people.”

