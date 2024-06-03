Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'Someone Lying' to Congress on COVID Pandemic

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Monday charged "someone is lying" to the Select Subcommittee for the Coronavirus Pandemic — vowing to Newsmax to "get to the bottom of this."

Malliotakis — amid a congressional session during which she grilled Anthony Fauci, the former chief pandemic adviser to the president — charged Fauci "did suppress" the idea that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, came from a laboratory.

"D. Fauci has completely flipped on the entire lab leak theory," she told "Newsline." "He did suppress. He did go out of his way to suppress the lab leak theory, calling it a conspiracy. And then in testimony behind closed doors a few weeks ago, which has now been made public, he said that the testimony is that the lab leak theory is very possible and is not a conspiracy theory.

"Obviously somebody is lying to this committee."

"We have one person indicating in emails, his [former] senior adviser, that he had secret back channels to communicate with Dr. Fauci to avoid freedom of information laws," she said.

"Dr. Fauci is telling the committee that that is not the case. He doesn't know what Dr. [David] Morens is talking about. So somebody here is being dishonest, and we're going to get to the bottom of it."

Malliotakis also railed at Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for spreading "misinformation."

"Quite frankly, both are responsible," she said.

"How many children were affected emotionally by lack of social contact with their fellow classmates?" she asked. "How many children fell into a depression and committed suicide? How many businesses were shut down? How many livelihoods were destroyed? And they're now saying that this was not based on science.

"And so it really begs the question of what they're basing this stuff on and how it was so arbitrary."

National Institutes of Health scientists "made $700 million in royalties from pharmaceutical companies," according to Malliotakis, "during COVID, and then even hundred of millions more prior to COVID from some Chinese, Russian pharmaceutical firms."

"That has to stop in this country," she demanded. "If the American taxpayers are funding experiments, that money needs to go back to them. [NIH] shouldn't be lining their pockets."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com