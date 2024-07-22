Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Dems 'Pushed' for Early Debate to Oust Biden

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats had "a Machiavellian plan" to push out President Joe Biden due to his flagging numbers in recent polls dating to before his disastrous debate with former President Donald Trump last month.

Biden announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic Party's nominee. Many prominent Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hailed Biden for his decision.

Malliotakis, asked on "Wake Up America" about the response by Democrats to Biden's announcement, took issue with the amount of praise being offered to the president by those calling for him to step aside.

"If he was so great, he would still be in the race," Malliotakis said. "The problem is he was doing so badly in the polls because his administration has been an utter disaster. And that is why they've dropped him like a hot potato."

"I really think that there is more of a Machiavellian plan behind this," Malliotakis said, noting that the Democratic National Committee "pushed for this early June debate … just so they can have this situation where they can push him out."

"That's what I really believe happened because the Democrats are only about power. They don't care about anything except keeping power."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com