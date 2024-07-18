Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump the 'Fearless' Leader We Need

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump "is the courageous, defiant, and fearless leader we need in the moment."

Malliotakis said the third day of the Republican National Convention saw Trump "happy, appreciative, and grateful" just five days removed from surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The congresswoman from New York said this year there is "a stark difference between the Democrats and the Republicans."

"The Democrats want wide open borders. We want our borders to be secure, our cities to be safe, our economy to be prosperous. The only choice is" Trump, she said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Malliotakis said that under Trump, America "did not have the wars that we have right now."

"I think what many world leaders are looking for is to get peace through strength out of the United States. These wars wouldn't have started if President Trump was there. How do I know? Because they didn't," she said.

