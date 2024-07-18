WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nicole malliotakis | rnc | donald trump | assassination attempt

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump the 'Fearless' Leader We Need

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:53 PM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump "is the courageous, defiant, and fearless leader we need in the moment."

Malliotakis said the third day of the Republican National Convention saw Trump "happy, appreciative, and grateful" just five days removed from surviving an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The congresswoman from New York said this year there is "a stark difference between the Democrats and the Republicans."

"The Democrats want wide open borders. We want our borders to be secure, our cities to be safe, our economy to be prosperous. The only choice is" Trump, she said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Malliotakis said that under Trump, America "did not have the wars that we have right now."

"I think what many world leaders are looking for is to get peace through strength out of the United States. These wars wouldn't have started if President Trump was there. How do I know? Because they didn't," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump "is the courageous, defiant, and fearless leader we need in the moment."
nicole malliotakis, rnc, donald trump, assassination attempt
212
2024-53-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 03:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved