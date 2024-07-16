Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump Shows Courage After Shooting

Former President Donald Trump's appearance at the Republican National Convention just two days after his brush with death over the weekend shows he's the "courageous" leader the United States needs, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"It was very emotional and everyone is so happy that President Trump is alive today," the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America." "We're thankful too because he is the courageous, the fearless, the defiant leader that we need in this country and really what the world needs."

Trump, while president, brought the world and nation to peace through strength, she added.

"Our allies are now at war as a result of the weakness of the current administration," Malliotakis said. "We need to restore President Trump to the White House so he can once again secure our border, get our economy back on track, lower energy costs and gas prices … just make America great again."

Trump's support is also growing in unexpected areas, as shown Monday night with Teamsters President Sean O'Brien speaking at the Republican National Convention, and through independents and Democrats saying they will support Trump "because of what they're seeing right now is not the America they know under President Biden," she said.

Malliotakis also commented on Trump's pick of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, saying he compliments the ticket in many ways.

She said that Vance not only has an "amazing life story," but he is a veteran and has "been there for the working men and women of this country."

The congresswoman added that she spent a great deal of time with Vance attending Trump's business records trial in New York City and found him to be "somebody that is a great communicator."

Vance, at 39-years old, could also bring some younger voters to Trump, and can deliver Trump's message to "maybe some others that President Trump might have on the fence," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com