Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Harris Policies Similar to Venezuela's

A Kamala Harris presidency could turn the United States into a Venezuela-style nation, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"She has been at the table with President Biden, their administration has been a disaster," Malliotakis said on "National Report." "People want to go back to the policies of President Trump. That gave us an affordable America. We want to go back to President Trump's agenda of making America safe, secure, affordable, and prosperous again. The only way we're going to get that is if we vote Republican."

Malliotakis said Democrats can't talk about their disastrous policies this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"They have created the problems that Americans are facing today," Malliotakis said. "They are the ones who have made this country unaffordable. They've made it less safe. We have murderers, gang members, rapists coming over in droves."

Malliotakis said the policies Harris has unveiled are akin to those in Venezuela.

"Price controls, you know, that's exactly what Venezuela did in response to the inflation that [Hugo] Chavez and [Nicolas] Maduro had created," Malliotakis said. "That's why you don't have food in Venezuela.

"And people are fleeing, literally people trying to feed themselves by going through garbage cans. They destroyed the richest country in South America That could never happen here in the United States. That's why we cannot allow Kamala Harris to be elected."

