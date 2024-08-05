Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: 9/11 Families Want Justice

Anything les than the death penalty for those who planned the 9/11 attacks is unacceptable, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week overrode a plea agreement reached earlier in the week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death-penalty cases.

Austin's announcement came two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced that the official appointed to oversee the war court had reached plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices.

"It wasn't until the outrage from the family members from the first responder organizations and politicians that they decided to reverse course," Malliotakis said on "National Report." "What the families want is to see justice served. It's been 23 years. They deserve that. And these monster terrorists do not deserve to continue to live. And we want to see the death penalty pursued and that justice is finally served for all Americans."

Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, said there are still people in her district suffering from illnesses related to cleaning up ground zero after the attacks.

"We should be showing absolutely zero mercy to these terrorists who showed no mercy to Americans or our way of life and sought to destroy it on Sept. 11, 2001," Malliotakis said.

