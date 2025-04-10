Greta Van Susteren Signs Multiyear Renewal With Newsmax

Newsmax announced today that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren has signed a multiyear extension to host "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Based in Washington, D.C., "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," which premiered in 2022, airs at 6 p.m. ET, leading the network's weeknight lineup with a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.

"The past three years have been an incredible experience, enabling me to report from diverse global news centers ranging from the Ukraine to Israel, Colombia, and Ecuador," said Susteren. "I am grateful to Newsmax for the opportunity afforded me and look forward to continuing to deliver a straight and honest look at the day's news for my audience."

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren came to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

She went on to have a stellar career with major shows on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. Recently, she hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray television network and served as a contributor to Voice of America.

"Greta is an internationally recognized journalist known for her groundbreaking reporting, insightful analysis, and integrity," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "We're honored to have her continue to serve as lead anchor with us."

Newsmax is the 4th highest-rated cable news channel and is rated the 5th most-watched channel among all cable channels, with 33 million Americans tuning in last quarter, according to Nielsen.

Over the past three years, Van Susteren has played a major role in Newsmax's global coverage — including leading network coverage at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and conducting exclusive interviews with leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rev. Franklin Graham, and many others.