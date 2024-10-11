Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Spend FEMA Money on Americans

Instead of allocating resources toward helping migrants, the Federal Emergency Management Agency should be spending its money assisting American citizens, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday.

Malliotakis said Congress approved $20 billion for FEMA a day before Hurricane Helene hit Florida. She said FEMA emergency funds are being spent on migrant housing instead.

The Biden-Harris administration "created this crisis," Malliotakis said on "National Report," adding that FEMA funds are being used "to transport and house migrants in cities across the country."

"We are trying to work around this administration because they never seem to have a plan in place. And they always take too long," she said.

"So this is a mismanagement issue. It is an issue of lack of having proper priorities. And they are putting migrants needs ahead of those of the American people."

Malliotakis said FEMA money is often used to help people in shelters who have a criminal record.

"They were caught at the border," Malliotakis said. "We're being forced as taxpayers to house them. And it does come from a pot that is called emergency housing. FEMA's emergency housing. Wouldn't that money be better used for our American citizens in need right now?"

