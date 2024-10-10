Rep. Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: WH 'Misspending FEMA Funds'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., on Thursday hit out at President Joe Biden's administration over funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, claiming money has been "misspent" on services for migrants, a claim the White House and FEMA have vehemently denied.

"The day before," Malliotakis told "Newsline," "Helene hit, Congress did approve $20 billion for FEMA," adding that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., "made that very clear" during an interview with Fox News earlier this week.

"There is money there," the congresswoman said. "And I think the president, the vice president, just admitted it, right, that there is money there. They have the resources."

Malliotakis went on to accuse the Biden administration of "misspending FEMA funds, using it to house and transport migrants."

"FEMA's disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts," FEMA said in a statement, denying claims money has been diverted from disaster relief in order to support migrant services programs.

"Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts."

Malliotakis also claimed that "people have come over the into the country illegally and they're transporting them all over, including our city, and then trying to help cities like ours fund these migrant shelters."

She went on to criticize the $750 assistance payment that FEMA is providing to victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, saying the agency "should be focusing more on helping Americans to come and do a press conference saying that we're going to give American citizens $750."

FEMA said in a statement that the agency is providing Serious Needs Assistance in the form of "an upfront, flexible payment" to help hurricane survivors purchase essential items and emergency supplies and that applicants may receive more than the initial $750 based on their individual circumstances.

"The Democrats need to get it together, stop spending our money on people who entered this country illegally, and focus on the needs of American citizens," Malliotakis said.

