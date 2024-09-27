Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Mayor Adams Must Resign

Under the cloud of federal indictment, New York City Mayor Eric Adams can no longer effectively govern the city, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. told Newsmax on Friday.

"This is a very problematic and troublesome time for our city," Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and southern Brooklyn, said on "National Report." "Our city is suffering. And the taxpayers, the city's operations deserve more. We're seeing how the basic needs of New York City's residents are being neglected."

An indictment unsealed Thursday accused the Democrat of taking a variety of improper gifts from Turkish officials and business people, including free hotel stays and deeply discounted airline tickets to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, Ghana and Turkey.

In return, prosecutors said, Adams did favors for his patrons. That included helping Turkey get fire department approvals to open a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite concerns about its fire safety system, prosecutors said. Adams has maintained his innocence.

Malliotakis said as gangs have taken over New York City streets, it is time for real leadership.

"I think the mayor needs to resign," Malliotakis said. "I understand everyone does deserve their day in court. You are innocent until proven guilty. This is a matter of being able to govern. And right now, this mayor cannot govern. Our city is falling apart. His top people have left City Hall. And really, who is running New York right now?

If Adams does not resign, Malliotakis said the city will continue to suffer and be in a downward spiral.

"This mayor has not done good service for this city," Malliotakis said. "He should have never allowed this migrant crisis to get out of control by offering free hotel rooms, free legal services, free laundry services and all these other programs. They have allowed dangerous people."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

