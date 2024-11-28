Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump Will Protect US

President-elect Donald Trump's conversation with Mexico's president will lead to real change in dealing with the migrant crisis at the southern border, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday morning.

Trump said that Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed to "stop" migration in talks Wednesday, effectively closing the southern U.S. border, in claims that appeared to go further than his counterpart's account of a discussion about migration "strategy."

While appearing on "Wake Up America," Malliotakis was asked whether Americans will see real change at the border despite the slightly different takes on the presidents' conversation.

"Yeah, absolutely," Malliotakis told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Jon Glasgow. "I think that President Trump is sending a clear message to everyone around the world that he's going to do what it takes to protect America's national security and to protect the American people who are dying from fentanyl.

"And it's a clear message that has not been sent for four years sadly, under the Biden-Harris administration. And I think you're seeing these countries leaders react."

Trump talked with Sheinbaum after saying on social media Monday that he would impose tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China.

Malliotakis said world leaders are taking note of Trump's plans.

"You're seeing that they're willing to cooperate because they don't want to have whether it's the tariffs or whether it's aid that will be cut off," she said. "They are afraid. And so this is good news for the American people. It's what they voted for.

"And we need to use whatever tool we have in the toolbox to stop these countries from aiding these drug cartels, human trafficking, sex trafficking, drug trafficking. We have to protect our borders. And that is exactly what President Trump is going to do."

As for Trump's plans to deport illegal migrants, especially ones who've committed violent crimes, the congresswoman said she was "hopeful for the future" of New York City.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to change this mayor [Democrat Eric Adams] or this governor [Democrat Kathy Hochul] who has incentivized illegal immigration and have allowed this crisis in New York City that has gotten completely out of control," Malliotakis said.

"Think about this. Our local government literally is forcing taxpayers to house people who are committing crimes and wreaking havoc in our city. But thankfully, President Trump and his administration is focused on ridding our city and our nation of people here illegally committing crimes."

Malliotakis was asked whether she expected New York politicians to try and stand in the way of Trump deporting illegal migrants.

"I think it's ludicrous for any mayor of any city or any governor to stand in the way of deporting criminals from our streets," she said. "These are people that have committed horrible crimes. We've seen women and young girls raped in New York City. We've seen cops shot at. We've seen people being stabbed and murdered. Who benefits from that? Nobody.

"So they need to cooperate. They need to turn over these individuals and they need to protect New Yorkers and put us first, stop charging the people in New York City taxes to then house people in our city who are violent gang members committing crimes."

