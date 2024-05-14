WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump in 'Good Spirits' Despite Trial

By    |   Tuesday, 14 May 2024 10:39 AM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., who attended former President Donald Trump's trial Monday in a show of support along with Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Trump is in "good spirits," but she insisted that the people of New York City deserve a district attorney who will focus on prosecuting crime.

"The people of New York, the people that I represent, would love for Alvin Bragg to do his job and focus on the career criminals, illegal immigrant gang members, and the drug smugglers who are wreaking havoc on the streets of New York and have made the people of this city less safe," she said on "Wake Up America."

Trump remains in "good spirits" despite the court proceedings that have former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, "a convicted, disbarred felon" as a star witness, she added.

"[Trump] was very happy about the poll numbers that had just come out from the New York Times showing that he was winning multiple swing states," Malliotakis said. "He's somebody who is mentally and physically strong, being able to sit in this cold, dreary courtroom for hours, listening to this nonsense."

Cohen has not only admitted to perjury but testified in a case where there is "zero evidence that a crime took place," she said.

"Even if a crime had taken place, this would not be the proper venue," Malliotakis said. "The Federal Election Commission would be the proper venue. They said there was no crime. The DOJ said there was no crime, Cy Vance, who was the predecessor for Alvin Bragg, said there was no crime."

Meanwhile, Malliotakis said the jurors seemed to be listening closely and showed "zero emotion," but still, "you always wonder whether President Trump can get a fair trial in Manhattan borough since 80% voted against him."

The trial itself is also about keeping Trump secluded in Manhattan rather than allowing him to be out campaigning, she said.

"He should be out in the country, meeting with people and talking about his campaign, and that's exactly what this is about silencing him because he exposes the failed record of President [Joe] Biden and people know it," said Malliotakis.

The congresswoman added that she's been meeting with immigrants in the past few days from her district "and they are telling me this is the stuff they fled from."

"I think this is actually going to help President Trump in the immigrant community because it is very scary and reminiscent of what these people fled," Malliotakis said.

