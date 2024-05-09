Delay in Trump Documents Case Casts Doubt on Future Trials

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case, Aileen Cannon, might have signaled the beginning of the end of designs of a conviction before the November election, according to experts.

It is "entirely possible that the Manhattan case is the only one that makes it to verdict before the election," national security attorney Brad Moss told The Hill.

"Georgia and the Mar-a-Lago documents cases are almost certainly delayed at this point. The D.C. election fraud case hinges on how and when SCOTUS rules. It is possible but by no means certain that the fall campaign could see that trial take place. Or it could remain bogged down in legal fights too."

Brian Greer, a former CIA attorney, agreed the delay makes a conviction before the election "almost impossible."

"Cannon has effectively set the case back at least three months when compared to the schedule DOJ last proposed, which had the case going to trial in July," Greer told The Hill.

"In light of this, it's going to be almost impossible to have the trial prior to the election."

Trump, the GOP front-runner, is facing 91 felony counts across two state courts and two different federal courts.

His hush money trial in New York regarding allegations he covered up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair began on April 15 and is currently in process. It could last a few more weeks.

The classified documents case, brought by Jack Smith, a special counsel in the U.S. Justice Department, has been delayed several times.

Smith had proposed a July trial, but Cannon announced Wednesday that she was indefinitely postponing things until preliminary issues could be resolved, including surrounding the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA).

"The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture — before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming — would be imprudent and inconsistent with the court's duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the court," Cannon wrote.