Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Questions Remain on Cuomo's Nursing Home Data

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, D-N.Y., argued on Newsmax that the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee should continue its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing homes and other matters, and not simply accept his resignation.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Malliotakis said: "We [shouldn't] just accept [Cuomo's] resignation in lieu of accountability. And so, I've been pushing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to pursue and continue its investigation because they were looking at all facets of this. They were looking at the sexual harassment, they were looking at his directive to put COVID-positive patients into the nursing homes with our most vulnerable — even when there were alternatives set up like the U.S. Navy Comfort ship that President Trump sent to New York City."

"So," she adds, "I think that the Assembly Judiciary Committee must move forward with this ... [and] sheriffs and district attorneys from around the state, from various counties, also pursuing to see if there was criminality in ... [Cuomo's] sexual harassment. And I think that this must continue. We must push for those answers."

According to a report issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office on the "Nursing Home Response to [the] COVID-19 Pandemic," the number of deaths attributed to nursing homes as a result of COVID-19 was underreported by 55.74%. According to the OAG report, the New York Department of Health stated that 1,229 people died from COVID-19 associated with nursing homes. But what the attorney general's report reveals is that upon closer inspection, the actual number was 1,914 deaths. That's a marked difference of over 50%.

That report was issued on Jan. 28. According to a timeline provided by New York news station CBS 2, on Feb. 12, Melissa DeRosa, then Cuomo's top aide, issued a statement explaining that the Cuomo's administration delayed delivery of the nursing home data for fear it would be "used against" them by the Trump administration.

New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim decried DeRosa's comments, stating that "you can't hide information because you think you could be politically hurt in the process."