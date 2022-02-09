Devin Nunes: Truth Social Launch Delayed Due to Building 'From the Ground Up'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Wednesday that due to complications arising from building a Big Tech competitor ''from the ground up,'' the release of Truth Social will be postponed from late February to the end of March.

Nunes announced on Dec. 7 that he would retire from politics to become CEO of the app's parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, CNN reported at the time. He left Congress on Jan. 1.

''We have to build this from the ground up. But the good news is that we are working closely with Apple. We are in beta-testing with Apple. But look, by the end of the month — by the end of March into the quarter — we're hopeful that every American will be able to get on,'' Nunes said on ''Spicer & Co.''

Truth Social is an app that seeks to compete with Twitter and Facebook, and it recently partnered with the YouTube alternative video service Rumble to host video content, the Washington Examiner reported.

The former congressman said that beta testing is active, and the platform continues to grow exponentially.

''We are bringing people on right now,'' Nunes said. ''During this beta test, and we'll just keep growing and growing and growing, and we'll see where it goes. But this has not been an easy process, because this all has to be built without using the Big Tech companies.''

Nunes added that ''every single day,'' he hears stories from people who have been kicked off mainstream social media for posting conservative views.

''Every single day, I hear from people who said, 'I got kicked off of this platform, or that platform.' So, we're excited. We're excited to be doing this to give people their voice back.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here