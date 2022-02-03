Former Rep. Nunes to Newsmax: Truth Social to Launch by End of March

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, CEO of former President Donald Trump's new media company, said Thursday that the launch of the company's Facebook-like social media platform, TruthSocial.com, is undergoing beta testing and should be ready to launch by the end of March.

The 48-year-old Nunes, a Republican who resigned in January after 19 years in the House of Representatives from the San Joaquin Valley near Fresno in California, told Newsmax that Trump Media & Technology Group — which merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in October — is eschewing the usual affiliations with other major tech companies due to a reputation for censoring conservative opinion.

''We have so many people who don't want to see us be successful, whether that be the big tech companies, the fake news media complex that's out there, or even foreign governments and other bad actors,'' Nunes said on ''Greg Kelly Reports.''

''It's very difficult. We cannot use any of the big tech companies. We've seen what has happened to other small startup companies. And when Amazon decides they don't like them, they cut them off.

''So we're having to build this from scratch. We're developing great partners like Rumble, for example, which is a YouTube alternative. They've been helping us out a lot, so we're going to continue to find people that will not cancel us, that want to see the internet back open again for everyone, and obviously, we're hoping to work with Newsmax.''

Nunes, who referred to a visit to Newsmax's corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, last week, contradicted reports in business and tech media that TruthSocial was expected to launch Feb. 21.

''If anybody wants to sign up, they can go to TruthSocial.com and actually sign up now,'' he said. ''What we're doing now is we are in beta testing, we're expanding that beta test. And we fully expect to launch by the end of March.

''The one ... main thing is I think it's going to be very media-friendly, so the video is going to be bigger; the text is going to be larger. It should be easy to use,'' Nunes added.

''Obviously, it's going to be a long work in progress to get this, because, you know, we just started this company, so I think our key is to focus on basic quality to make sure it works and that it doesn't go down, and that it's a safe place for all Americans to come to, very family-friendly where there's not illegal activity occurring, like the left will want to try to create.''

