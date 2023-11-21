×
Huckabee to Newsmax: Left's Attacks on Ramaswamy Fall Flat

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:42 PM EST

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday that the left's attacks against 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are falling flat.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Huckabee specifically slammed former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile for appearing to mispronounce his name intentionally.

Brazile is also under fire for telling Ramaswamy to "shut the hell up and go home" during her appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" last week, NBC News reported.

"I wish the response would have been, 'Why? You want him to go to Ohio? That's where he's from.' I mean, this is nonsense, and it's such a racist statement. It really is racist," said Huckabee, himself a former GOP presidential candidate.

"If any person had said that about Donna Brazile [who is Black], and said she should go back to where she comes from, we all would understand what code was being communicated there," he added. "It's just outrageous."

While the backlash to Brazile's comments has stopped short of hurting her career, Huckabee believes the incident exposes how threatened the establishment is of Ramaswamy.

"He scares the daylights out of them," Huckabee said of Ramaswamy. "He's smart. He's articulate. He takes on the institutional nonsense of Washington. He recognizes just how dangerous the deep state is. He, like [former President] Donald Trump, is a disruptor."

It's why the former governor sees Ramaswamy's story – that of a first-generation American who made a fortune and is now running for office – as one that should be celebrated instead of being mocked.

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of Republican primary polls, Ramaswamy is in fourth place, at 4.8%. Trump, meanwhile, tops the field by a near 47-point margin.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


