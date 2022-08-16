×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmaxtv | mar | a | lagoraid | trump | bobb | fbi

Trump Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Quiet on Mar-a-Lago Raid Intent

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 August 2022 10:01 PM EDT

Attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have been "suddenly mum" on their reason for raiding Mar-a-Lago last week.

The key member of former President Donald Trump's legal team shared during her Tuesday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance" that the recently unveiled warrant was "not very illustrative."

"It doesn't really show us what they took, where they took anything – other than – they informed me that they did take some attorney-client privileged information and possibly other privileged documents," Bobb said, adding that she's "still waiting for an explanation."

Bobb argued that stories of an internal FBI informant within Trump's circle were incorrect, claiming instead that Trump "doesn't have anything incriminating" against him despite consistent run-ins with the government.

"If they actually had something, at the very least, they would have held a press conference resolving a lot of these questions in Americans' minds, and they haven't even done that," she said. "I don't think they have anything."

Bobb further confirmed reports that the FBI searched a residence that would include former First Lady Melania Trump's closet but said she "wasn't allowed to observe what they were doing or see really any part of the raid."

"They told me I have no legal standing to be there," Bobb said. "Those were the words they gave to me. We argued over whether that was true or not, and I explained to them ... it's better for you to allow me to observe because then I can't say, 'They kept me out and wouldn't let me observe.'

"I don't think anybody just takes the word of the FBI anymore. But they seem to be OK with that risk."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation have been "suddenly mum" on their reason for raiding Mar-a-Lago last week.
newsmaxtv, mar, a, lagoraid, trump, bobb, fbi
331
2022-01-16
Tuesday, 16 August 2022 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved