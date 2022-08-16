Trump Attorney Habba to Newsmax: 'Shocked' if Biden Didn't Know of Trump Raid

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba told Newsmax Tuesday that she would be “shocked” if President Joe Biden wasn’t aware of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“I think anybody that does a raid on the former president of the United States — which is completely unfounded. It’s never happened before. It should never happen —when somebody goes through that, I would be shocked if the president didn’t know,” Habba said during an appearance on “Eric Bolling The Balance.”

Habba also reiterated claims by Trump that the Federal Bureau of Investigation took the former president’s passports despite claims from certain news outlets that it was a false allegation.

“The passports were taken. I do understand that they have been returned or are in the process of being returned, but they fully were upfront about the fact they made a mistake in that regard along with other things that they’ve done,” she stated.

The attorney added that she “has so many questions” over the reason why the agency took Trump’s passports and could not definitively say if it had anything to do with fear of Trump leaving the country.

Habba further criticized the scope of the Justice Department’s approved warrant for the raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, residence, calling it “incredibly broad.”

Her comments are in the backdrop of fallout from the FBI’s raid on Trump, in which several questions are still outstanding, including details on the affidavit that permitted the search of Trump’s property.

The Trump team has consistently argued that they were cooperating with the federal government regarding sensitive documents, which they claim, were declassified under former President Barack Obama’s Executive Order 13526.

