Rep. Comer: 'I'm Outraged' DirecTV Dropped Newsmax

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Wednesday that DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax represents a broader pattern in media and Big Tech to censor conservative voices.

Joining "Spicer & Co.," the chair of the House Oversight Committee suggested he would leave congressional hearings to the Energy and Commerce panel but "has made it very clear" that he expects a quick resolution.

"I'm certainly outraged that DirecTV has dropped Newsmax," Comer said. "I've spoken with your CEO [Christopher Ruddy] at Newsmax. I've also spoken with representatives from DirecTV, and I've ... strongly encouraged them to try to work this agreement out.

"I haven't threatened hearings," he continued, "but I've made it very clear with DirecTV that I expect this to be worked out very soon."

Comer said the move from DirecTV was part of an onslaught by "the media and Big Tech in censoring conservative platforms and some conservative networks."

"So we're going to have a committee hearing next week with some former Twitter officials to talk about this very issue of censoring conservative speech on Big Tech platforms, and the same could be said about many of the media platforms as well," he said.

Comer’s comments come in the wake of AT&T DirecTV’s deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes last week, the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels and all receive license fees, but has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments.

Nielsen reported that Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated news channel in the U.S., a top 20 news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

"The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed."

