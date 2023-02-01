Rep. Good to Newsmax: DirecTV Suppressing Free Speech, Press With Drop

DirecTV, by dropping Newsmax, is making "business decisions for ideological reasons in direct conflict with the interests of consumers, employees, shareholders, "and even more importantly, is suppressing free speech and freedom of the press," Rep. Bob Good told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Newsmax is a station that's willing to hold the government accountable when the government is wrong," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We need to do that.

"I'm old enough to remember when the left used to stand up for freedom of speech and for all viewpoints to be heard. That used to be a hallmark of classic liberalism. No longer is that the case today."

Good, one of the lawmakers signing a letter last week to DirecTV and its parent company, AT&T, to speak out against the provider's decision to remove Newsmax, said he's proud to have joined in the effort with his colleagues to call out what is going on.

He added that as a result of DirecTV's actions, he has been hearing that the satellite and streaming provider is "hemorrhaging customers."

They have received tens of thousands of calls and outrage from upset customers, and they're losing millions of subscribers, as they ought to," said Good, adding that there is no reason for DirecTV to try to eliminate Newsmax, as they did the network's conservative competitor OAN last year.

The OAN cancellation came, he added, "as a direct result of Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee" reaching out to DirecTV and asking that the network be dropped.

"Now it looks like Newsmax may suffer the same fate."

