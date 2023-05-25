×
Dick Morris to Newsmax: DeSantis Touting 'Minor League' Record

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 04:22 PM EDT

Political analyst Dick Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy," said Gov. Ron DeSantis' "minor league" political record in Florida might not translate well to the job of the presidency.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Morris compared DeSantis touting his accomplishments in Florida to a baseball player batting .300 in the minor leagues against lesser competition.

"He's not going to win by saying, Look, I did a good job as zoning commissioner — wherever he was in Florida," stated Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"The issues you're dealing with there about Disney, about curriculum in schools and fourth grade and so on, are nice and very important, but they're not nuclear war. They're not global Chinese aggression. They're not national balancing the economy of the United States."

DeSantis announced Wednesday that he's joining the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, via Twitter's audio feature "Spaces."

The announcement, hosted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk and investor David Sacks, was plagued with technical glitches after over 500,000 people appeared to attempt to join at its peak before settling at about 150,000.

"The technical glitches are just one of those things that you just can't have when you first show up," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a two-time presidential candidate, said Wednesday on Newmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It's like the first day you're in the restaurant business, and everyone gets sick eating your dishes," he added, later noting that DeSantis still "has plenty of time to recover."

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of 2024 Republican primary polls, former President Donald Trump leads DeSantis by nearly 34 percentage points, 54% to 20.7%.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was at 5.1%, followed by former NATO Ambassador Nikki Haley at 4.3%, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 3.5%, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., at 1.5%.

