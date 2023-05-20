Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Trump Is Developing a Real Cling'

Amid President Joe Biden's struggles and the surprising strength of Democrat president primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., presidential adviser Dick Morris says former President Donald Trump has a great chance at pulling in Democrat support.

"Trump is developing a real cling, a real basis for winning a significant share of the Democratic vote against Biden, maybe 20-30%, which would be enough to swing the election," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

The strength of Kennedy's polling numbers from the start show American voters are tired of Biden's administration, Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"When we got in a month ago, Rita, he was at 19, so he's moved from 19 to 27 in just one month," Morris said of polling he has participated in conducting with McLaughlin & Associates.

"When we combine Democrats' perceptions that Biden is too old and too weak of a candidate, with Kennedy proposing new ideas and interesting issues that are not typical Democratic issues — like being against pesticides and against high-tech censorship and being in favor of regulating antibiotic doses and against mandatory vaccinations. Those are not positions the Democratic establishment clings to you, but a lot of the democratic voters do.

"And Kennedy's doing awfully well."

Among the polling findings noted by Morris:

"Do you believe that he's making a lot of new interesting proposals and ideas, and 72% Democrats said, 'yes.'"

"Do you agree that he's spending less time talking about the 2020 election, and 64% of Democrats said, 'yes.'"

"And then do you agree that Biden looks worse and worse, so Trump looks better and better, and 56% Democrats agreed with that."

"And, as I see how things are worse under Joe Biden, I'm coming to appreciate Trump's record more and more: 34% of Democrats agree with that."

While the GOP primary field is expanding against Trump, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis rumored to be entering the fray officially, Morris noted a rock-solid Trump Make America Great Again voter base will maintain a GOP primary lead while the other candidates fight for the anti-Trump vote.

"The multiplicity of candidates will help Trump, but no primary helps the nominee," Morris concluded. "You want to win this without a primary if you can."

Morris is host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the previewed the next edition.

"We're going to talk about just what we talked about: Trump moving up and Robert Kennedy moving up and both of them really, fatally, perhaps weakening Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!