Dick Morris to Newsmax: DeSantis Should Stay Out of '24, Run in '28

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 10:40 PM EDT

Political expert Dick Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy," told Newsmax on Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has a better shot at running for president in 2028 than he does in 2024.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Morris said that DeSantis entering the race against former President Donald Trump would open him up to unnecessary attacks that, should he decide to run again later, could hinder his chances.

"[DeSantis] has a good shot of the presidency in '28," he said. "He has an unblemished reputation and record in Florida. ... If he jumps into this race and Trump goes after him, he won't have that anymore."

Morris told Rob Schmitt that Trump will go after DeSantis on his past stances to cut and privatize Social Security and Medicare.

Back in 2012, DeSantis had told the St. Augustine Record that he supported "more consumer choice" in Social Security and Medicare, then backing former House Speaker Paul Ryan's proposal to overhaul the programs.

"This guy's lost about 20 points in favorability since it was rumored that he was running," Morris said of the Florida governor, who has not yet announced his presidential bid. "And when he actually runs, it's going to go down even further."

Morris' comments arrive after an I&I/TIPP Poll released Monday showed that 55% of Republican primary voters backed Trump, up from 47% in the same survey released last month and 51% in March.

Meanwhile, DeSantis was at 17%, down from 23% in April and 21% before that.

Political expert Dick Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy," told Newsmax on Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has a better shot at running for president in 2028 than he does in 2024.
