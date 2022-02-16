Devin Nunes: Vital Information in Durham Inquiry 'Needs to Come Out'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Wednesday that necessary elements of the Department of Justice inquiry into the origins of then-special counsel Robert Mueller's 2017 investigation need to be released unless withheld temporarily by special counsel John Durham.

The comments from Nunes on "Spicer & Co." follow reports on Saturday that a newly unearthed filing from the Durham inquiry asserts that the campaign of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton paid a technology company to infiltrate Trump Tower and later White House servers.

According to the report, the server infiltration was allegedly done to concoct a narrative of collusion between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, also criticized the lack of transparency from DOJ and the intelligence community in previous special counsel investigations.

"Ultimately, all of this information needs to ... come out. So, if Durham wants to say he didn't want this out, I'd be fine with that. But outside of that, I don't want to hear what the DOJ or any of these [intelligence community] agencies have to say. They should have given us this years and years ago."

Nunes added that as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, he knew he was "right over the head" of exposing the Democrats' Russia narrative when they began to treat him "like a Trump official."

"When I busted them on using the intelligence apparatus and [the] unmasking [of] names of Trump transition officials ... little did I know probably why they went completely ... crazy. It's because they didn't tell us that they actually had the White House comms compromised!" he said.

"I don't really care what they have to say. I think we're in a very dark place in this country where the fake news is essentially owned by the left, and there's very few places that are trying to get to the bottom of the story," Nunes said.

"That's one of the reasons why I like to come on Newsmax because I think you guys are ... doing a good job of just trying to get to the truth."

