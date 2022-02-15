George Papadopoulos: Panic Settling in for Dems, Media Over Durham Inquiry

George Papadopoulos, who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, told "Stinchfield" on Newsmax that panic is beginning to settle in for "Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party" and "the mainstream media" regarding the latest findings in the Durham investigation.

"What this showcases to me is that there was a tremendous collusion between not only the Democratic Party, but the Clinton campaign, and likely the upper echelons of the Obama administration with the media, to ascertain a falsehood that not only upended America for four years but almost single-handedly destroyed a presidency," Papadopoulos said on Tuesday.

Papadopoulos was sentenced in 2018 to 14 days in jail and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during Department of Justice then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, Vox reported at the time.

Papadopoulos explained how the Durham inquiry is integral to explaining how the Mueller investigation was a "coup attempt" against Trump and hurt people like him who contributed to the 2016 Trump campaign.

"I can tell you, Grant, as somebody who was thrust into the fire of a coup attempt, what this was. There was simply no ... factual basis to launch an investigation, and let alone to continue it," Papadopoulos said. "What we saw with [former FBI Director James] Comey and Mueller was a master class in deception, disinformation, and an attempt to overthrow the will of the American people in 2016."

"That's exactly why what we are now seeing after Mueller failed is Durham meticulously peeling back the onion of corruption for the world to see — what not only I lived — the 2016 campaign lived, President Trump lived, and unfortunately the American people as a whole," he added.

