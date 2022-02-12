Durham Report: Clinton Campaign Paid to 'Infiltrate' Trump Tower, White House Servers

A filing from Justice Department special counsel John Durham says Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" Trump Tower servers, and later the White House, Fox News reports.

Durham in a motion filed Feb. 11 said the purpose of the infiltration was to establish a "narrative" of collusion between then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

Durham, appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead a review into the Russia investigation, made the claim in his investigation that brought charges against an FBI attorney and former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is currently charged with making a false statement to a federal agent.

In a section of the filing titled "Factual Background," Durham claims that Sussman "had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign."

Durham's filing said the "billing records reflect" that Sussman "repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations," referencing fake white papers assembled by Sussman to indicate a connection between Trump and a Russian bank.

The filing also revealed that Sussman and the tech executive met and communicated with liberal activist lawyer Marc Elias.

"Tech Executive-1 also enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract."

"Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia," Durham stated.

Durham further claims that the internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for "had come to access and maintain dedicated servers" for the president's executive office.

"Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump," the filing reads.

Trump, responding to the news, issued a statement claiming that the latest bombshell provided "indisputable evidence" that his campaign was spied on by Clinton in order to "develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia."

"This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," the former president said.

Former Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham during the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the FBI's Russia probe, according to CNN.

So far, two indictments have been handed down – one on Sussman and the other on Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, a source for the 2016 Steele dossier containing collusion allegations about Trump.