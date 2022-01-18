×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Newsmax TV | Religion | newsmax tv | religion | social issues | morality | god

The Rev. Gerald Murray: 'Hostility to Teachings of Christianity' Rising

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Tuesday, 18 January 2022 06:48 PM

The Rev. Gerald Murray of the Archdiocese of New York told Newsmax on Tuesday that he sees a growing ''hostility to the teachings of Christianity'' in the United States, citing social issues such as gender identity, gay marriage and abortion as examples.

''We have this whole gender fluidity problem in the United States. You know, people claiming to be transgender going from male to female and vice versa,'' Murray said. ''And religion, specifically Christianity, the majority religion in the United States, teaches that you are what God made you.''

''The Catholic Church, for instance, is quite clear,'' he continued. ''There's no such thing as same-sex marriage. Abortion is immoral. All of these things are always getting under the skin of left-wing activists who have a lot of influence now.

On ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Murray said that President Joe Biden identifies as Catholic yet disagreees with the church's stance on abortion. He called this an example of how Christians in positions of power do not endorse Christian teachings.

''I mean, here we have the scandal of a Catholic president of the United States who is a proud supporter of abortion,'' the priest said.

''So, things like this, where even Catholics in influential positions turned against the church, do lead to a rational conclusion that religion and religious doctrine is being deprecated, fought against, and used to basically marginalize the whole part of America.''

''We must resist that,'' he said.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Rev. Gerald Murray of the Archdiocese of New York told Newsmax on Tuesday that he sees a growing ''hostility to the teachings of Christianity'' in the United States, citing social issues such as gender identity, gay marriage and abortion as examples.
newsmax tv, religion, social issues, morality, god
323
2022-48-18
Tuesday, 18 January 2022 06:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved