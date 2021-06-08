×
Gallup Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans Now Support Gay Marriage

pride flag flies over supreme court
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 02:23 PM

Seventy percent of Americans now favor same-sex marriages, a new Gallup poll reveals.

Support for gay marriage is at a record high for the poll and an increase of 10 percentage points since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages in 2015. Twenty-nine percent say gay marriage should not be valid.

Here are how the results of the poll, released on Tuesday, break down:

  • 55% of Republicans now support gay marriage. It is the first time in the poll that a majority of GOP voters support the issue. 44% of GOP voters do not support same-sex marriages.
  • 83%  of Democrats favor same-sex marriage.  That’s the same number reported in a 2019 Gallup poll.
  • 73% of political independents support gay marriage – slightly higher than the 68% to 71% range reported from 2017 to 2020.
  • 84% of young adults (18-34), 72% of middle aged adults (35-54), and 60% of older adults (55 and up) favor same-sex marriage.
  • 67% of men say same-sex marriage should be valid and 32% say it should not be.
  • 73% of women favor gay marriage, compared to 26% who do not.

The poll, conducted May 3-18, surveyed 1,016 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 June 2021 02:23 PM
