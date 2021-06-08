Gallup Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans Now Support Gay Marriage

Seventy percent of Americans now favor same-sex marriages, a new Gallup poll reveals.

Support for gay marriage is at a record high for the poll and an increase of 10 percentage points since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages in 2015. Twenty-nine percent say gay marriage should not be valid.

Here are how the results of the poll, released on Tuesday, break down:

55% of Republicans now support gay marriage. It is the first time in the poll that a majority of GOP voters support the issue. 44% of GOP voters do not support same-sex marriages.

83% of Democrats favor same-sex marriage. That’s the same number reported in a 2019 Gallup poll.

73% of political independents support gay marriage – slightly higher than the 68% to 71% range reported from 2017 to 2020.

84% of young adults (18-34), 72% of middle aged adults (35-54), and 60% of older adults (55 and up) favor same-sex marriage.

67% of men say same-sex marriage should be valid and 32% say it should not be.

73% of women favor gay marriage, compared to 26% who do not.

The poll, conducted May 3-18, surveyed 1,016 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.