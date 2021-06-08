Gallup Poll: 7 out of 10 Americans Now Support Gay Marriage

Seventy percent of Americans now favor same-sex marriages, a new Gallup poll reveals.
Support for gay marriage is at a record high for the poll and an increase of 10 percentage points since the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages in 2015. Twenty-nine percent say gay marriage should not be valid.
Here are how the results of the poll, released on Tuesday, break down:
- 55% of Republicans now support gay marriage. It is the first time in the poll that a majority of GOP voters support the issue. 44% of GOP voters do not support same-sex marriages.
- 83% of Democrats favor same-sex marriage. That’s the same number reported in a 2019 Gallup poll.
- 73% of political independents support gay marriage – slightly higher than the 68% to 71% range reported from 2017 to 2020.
- 84% of young adults (18-34), 72% of middle aged adults (35-54), and 60% of older adults (55 and up) favor same-sex marriage.
- 67% of men say same-sex marriage should be valid and 32% say it should not be.
- 73% of women favor gay marriage, compared to 26% who do not.
The poll, conducted May 3-18, surveyed 1,016 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
