Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Censoring of Newsmax 'Bigger Than All of Us'

DirecTV's censoring of Newsmax is "bigger than all of us," Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"This is bigger than all of us. It really is," the congressman said during his Wednesday night appearance. "This is about freedom of speech and where our country is going to go into the future. The fact that a political party can be so powerfully connected to a business and literally stop the freedom of speech and open ideas where everybody comes to the table. You know what I believe in, and I know you believe the same. I want to hear from everybody. I want to hear from people that are liberal and conservative — people that are, you know, at all sides of the political spectrum.

"But what we're doing is we're not allowing those who were conservative to speak. And we're stomping their voices out, and we've got to fight hard."

In letters to Big Tech companies dated Feb. 22, 2021, California Democrat Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney wrote that companies such as Google, Apple, Cox Cable, and DirecTV "have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired by these outlets [Newsmax, Fox News, and OAN].

"AT&T currently carries Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN on U-verse, DirecTV, and AT&T TV," the House Democrats noted in their letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey. "As a company that serves 17 million Americans, AT&T plays a major role in the spread of dangerous misinformation ...

"Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, Newsmax, and OANN ... both now and beyond any contract renewal date? If so, why?"

Last week, Newsmax was unable to renew its contract with DirecTV.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.