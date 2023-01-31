Gov. Tate Reeves to Newsmax: DirecTV Serving Agenda, Not Shareholders

DirecTV is serving a "woke agenda" rather than its shareholders by cutting Newsmax from its satellite TV lineup, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told the network on Tuesday.

"It's un-American for any corporation or anyone, for that matter, to try to silence free speech," Reeves, a Republican, said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "In today's world unlike maybe where we were 20, 30 years ago, the traditional corporate media cannot be trusted; it is incredibly important that we have alternative views because people in Mississippi want to listen to those who look at issues from the conservative perspective."

Last week AT&T DirecTV shocked congressional Republicans and conservatives across the nation when it abruptly removed Newsmax, the 4th highest-rated cable news channel, watched by 25 million Americans, from its channel lineup.

AT&T, the majority owner of satellite distributor DirecTV, cut Newsmax's signal at midnight ET on Wednesday, citing "cost-cutting."

Newsmax was the second conservative channel DirecTV deplatformed in a year; it cut off the popular OAN network last April.

DirecTV refused to negotiate with Newsmax on a fair price for fees, telling the network it would never pay any license fee.

Newsmax noted that all other cable news channels get paid fees, and most have lower ratings.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy called DirecTV's action "political discrimination" and "a blatant act of censorship."

Reeves told Salcedo that it is Newsmax's right "and certainly the right of other conservative outlets to have the ability to speak to those individuals and it's something that I'm glad to hear Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy saying that he's going to investigate and going to look into from the Congress. Because it needs to be."

Pointing to his background in the finance industry, Reeves said, "I was taught that those in corporate boards responsibility was not to push a woke agenda, but they were supposed to do what is in shareholders' best interests."

However, he added, "in too many boardrooms across America today, they're more interested in pushing their own agenda than they are either in doing what's in the best interest of the shareholders or what's in the best interest of free speech in America."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!