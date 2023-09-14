Rep. Luna to Newsmax: News Media Must Be Fair in Hunter Probe Coverage

Rep. Ana Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says news outlets need to be fair in their coverage of Republicans' probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

"Entities like the DOJ, FBI and even the IRS have ... essentially been running interference on behalf of this administration, this president and ultimately protecting his family, specifically, Hunter Biden," Paulina Luna said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"In regards to an impeachment inquiry, ultimately we have to do that because we're being stonewalled, not only with our investigation, but they're going to continue to try to blame it on the government shutdown, they're going to try to say that it's political weaponization, even though it's not, and they're doing that because unfortunately a lot of people will see the news, they see the media, and then they believe what they see on television."

The White House on Wednesday emailed the leaders of several major news organizations arguing the media needs to "ramp up its scrutiny" of GOP efforts' to impeach President Joe Biden.

"When even House Republican members are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations," the letter said.

Ian Sams, a special assistant to the president and senior adviser and spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office, was the author of the memo.

Paulina Luna said all Republicans are trying to do "is get the facts out to the American people."

"And I want to remind people during Watergate, it was actually the media that ultimately held that president responsible and was the reason why all of that was exposed. So, the media does need to be fair in coverage with this."

